Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Costumes On Display At D23 Expo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dazzled the D23 Expo guests at yesterday's panel presentation, and today our own Kaitlyn Booth snapped us some pictures of the gorgeous costumes from the film that are on display in the Marvel pavilion on the show floor. Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) make up the cast of the film, directed by Ryan Coogler. Check out the costumes below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens In November

"In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore."

I cannot wait for them to really start ramping up the pr for this film. After the sensational trailer that debuted at SDCC in July, this became maybe the most anticipated film of the rest of 2023. Who will be the new Black Panther? We will find out when Wakanda Forever opens on November 11th.