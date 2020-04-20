Netflix Acquires Rights To Melissa McCarthy Film The Starling

Netflix has acquired the rights to a new Melissa McCarthy film titled The Starling. The film is finished filming and is in the post production stage. The news was first reported by Deadline.The film stars McCarthy, Kevin Kline, Chris O'Dowd, Timothy Olyphant. In it, "McCarthy and O'Dowd play a married couple trying to rebuild their relationship after suffering a tragedy. While her husband heads off to deal with his grief in recovery, Lily Maynard tries to heal in the real world, one that becomes surreal when she grows a beautiful garden in their backyard, only to find herself repeatedly attacked by a starling that has built a nearby nest. She turns to a psychiatrist-turned-veterinarian with baggage all his own (Kline) who tries to help Lily with her bird problem and ends up making a larger impact on her life."

Netflix Needs All The Content

The acquisition of The Starling points to the need for Netflix to keep gobbling up content. With all of the production shutdowns occurring the need for completed or near completion that they can get onto the service as fast as possible. Not to mention a film like this that can be positioned as an awards contender like Marriage Story and The Irishman was last year. Netflix has never been more relevant as it is right now, as hard as that may be to believe. Their stock price has never bene higher, the use of the service has never been higher, and people are clamoring for more and more content.

McCarthy's Reinvention Continues

Moving away from more of the broad comedies she took on earlier in her career, McCarthy has been taking on ore challenging roles and receiving much-deserved credit for them. Her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me? was exceptional, and I for one was happy to see her in a role like that. Back in the Gilmore Girls days, she proved she was more than capable to handle a more dramatic role, and it is refreshing to see her get back to those types of roles. No release date is set yet for The Starling on Netflix.