New Batman-Centric DC League of Super-Pets Trailer

The Batman came out this weekend, and everyone has been low-key making fun of it. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 did, and it's really no surprise that DC League of Super-Pets decided they wanted to do it as well. The animated movie hasn't gotten a ton of promo yet, but we're still just under three months away from the release date, so there is still plenty of time. Animated movies always have a target audience and hearing Keanu Reeves with his deadpan delivery of Batman is [chefs kiss]. As a massive fan of The LEGO Batman Movie, this is the kind of Batman that amuses me oh so much. We have a new short trailer that really leans into how tragic and dark the lives of Batman and that of an abandoned puppy are.

Summary: In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip, the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. Pictures' animated action-adventure feature film DC League of Super-Pets, from director Jared Stern. The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the Jumanji and Secret Life of Pets films), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, the Magic School Bus Rides Again films, Ferdinand), John Krasinski (the Quiet Place films, Free Guy), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live, Office Christmas Party, Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Show Dogs, Ballmastrz 9009), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Maya, and the Three), Marc Maron (Joker, GLOW), Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Duck Tales), and Keanu Reeves (the Matrix and John Wick films). It will be released in theaters internationally beginning 18 May 2022 and in North America on May 20, 2022.