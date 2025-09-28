Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged:

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – 9 New Character Posters Released

Lionsgate released nine character posters for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, spotlighting the new and returning cast members.

The Now You See Me series is a bizarre little franchise that has somehow been getting more and more ridiculous from a premise that was already in danger of jumping the shark. We've gone from "magicians use magic to do crime" to "magicians use magic to take out criminals," but here we are. When the first movie came out, the cast was [mostly] a bunch of younger actors in the prime of their careers. Now we have new cast members jumping in with some of them just beginning the next stages of their careers. With nine new character posters, we see how many people will be running around this movie doing all sorts of fun little sleights of hand.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) , from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

