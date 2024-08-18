Geostorm Filmmaker Addresses His Thoughts on a Potential Sequel

Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dean devlin, film, Geostorm, gerard butler, Warner Bros

After earning mostly negative reviews and a less-than-successful box office run, the 2017 film Geostorm didn't exactly generate a lot of sequel buzz. However, with Gerard Butler as a lead, we've realized that you can't ever count a sequel out entirely. Just look at the VOD surge in success behind Butler's Greenland!

But if there is a sequel to Geostorm at any point in time, it might take a little more to entice the film's director, co-writer, and producer, Dean Devlin.

Geostorm Director on a Director's Cut or Potential Sequel

During a recent chat with Inverse, Devlin was asked about the likelihood of returning for a sequel to the disaster flick, where Devlin admitted that he was essentially sidelined during its production, leading to the rewriting and re-shooting of a lot of the original project. Still, despite the film's troubled history, he did express a desire to see a sequel if there was a chance to revisit the film he intended to create in the first place. Devlin explains, "We barely survived Geostorm 1. The truth of the matter is I was replaced on Geostorm. Someone else rewrote and redirected 60% of the movie. So it's not my film. If they ever want to go back and restore my version of the film, I'd be happy to do that, and I'd be happy to go do a sequel to that."

Geostorm is set in a reality where satellites designed for climate control aim to prevent severe natural disasters. However, chaos ensues when a saboteur infiltrates the system, wreaking havoc. The film stars Butler alongside names like Jim Sturgess and Abbie Cornish, though unfortunately, there's simply no denying that the final product failed to live up to its grand ambitions.

