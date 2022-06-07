New Clip From The Gray Man Features a Classic Hallway Fight

The Gray Man is being touted as one of the most expensive movies that Netflix has made so far, and that is a big push considering the year that they have had. They need a movie that is massive on a bunch of different levels that bring in new subscribers and convinces people not to close down the subscriptions they have until the next season of Stranger Things comes out. So it wasn't surprising that it had a big presence at Geeked Week and we even got a new clip from the movie as well. For previous fans of the Marvel Netflix series, we get a hallway fight and a better idea of what kind of tone this movie is going to have.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.