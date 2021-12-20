New Poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

We got the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore the other day, and the public reaction to it was a resounding "oh, yeah, those movies are things that are happening." If there was ever a series that genuinely got left in the dust from COVID-19 delays and other behind-the-scenes issues, it would be this series. While the first movie was more or less well-received, the second got a critical mauling, and the fans didn't seem the like it that much either. The third movie, allegedly of five, was delayed for retooling. It went from bad to worse with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting production and Eddie Redmayne refusing to condemn J.K. Rowling's highly problematic TERF tweets and even defended her in the long run while Ezra Miller has been caught allegedly choking female fans. Eventually, they replaced Johnny Depp with Mad Mikkelsen while also snagging an April 2022 release date, but that hasn't stopped Rowling from being the worst on social media. Now Warner Bros. has released the first poster for the movie, and it isn't the greatest, but we've certainly seen worse.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine

Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. It will be released on April 15, 2022.