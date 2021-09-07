New Trailer, Images, and Summer Greetings for The Addams Family 2

MGM is the latest studio to take advantage of PVOD, and last month, they announced that The Addams Family 2 would be a hybrid release in theaters and on-demand. That makes sense since for kid's movies, you are just paying a fee that is a lot cheaper than taking a family of four to a movie theater, and kids are still unable to get COVID-19 vaccinations. MGM has released a new trailer, some images, and some summer-related greetings for The Addams Family 2 in the lead-up to the early October release date.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 | Official Trailer 2 | MGM Studios (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=946LiJiMQrQ&ab_channel=MGM)

The Addams Family 2 Summary: "Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

The Addams Family 2, directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, and Laura Brousseau, stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg, Bill Hader, Wallace Shawn, and Javon "Wanna" Walton. It will be released in theaters and on PVOD on October 1st.