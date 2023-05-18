Nimona: New Poster, Teaser Trailer, And Images Released Netflix has released the teaser trailer, a new poster, and new images for the animated adaptation of the graphic novel Nimona.

There were several casualties to Disney's acquisition of Fox, but one of the big ones was the big screen adaptation of the graphic novel Nimona. The film was reportedly nearly done; the rumors put it somewhere well over 50% complete before the studio, Blue Sky Animations, that was working on it was shuttered, and the project was canceled. However, Netflix stepped in and decided to take on the project. Nimona was the first published work of ND Stevenson, whom Netflix worked with on the wildly successful She-Ra and the Princess of Power. So it seemed like a natural fit for Nimona to get saved by Netflix. The film is due out next month, and today we got a new poster, a teaser trailer, and some new images.

Nimona: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic,c medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, Nimona is an epic tale about finding friendship in the most surprising situations and accepting yourself and others for who they are. Based on the National Book Award-nominated New York Times best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson. It stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Nimona), Riz Ahmed (Ballister Boldheart), Eugene Lee Yang (Ambrosius Goldenloin), Frances Conroy (The Director), Lorraine Toussaint (Queen Valerin), Beck Bennett (Sir Thoddeus Sureblade), Indya Moore (Alamzapam Davis), RuPaul Charles (Nate Knight), Julio Torres (Diego the Squire), Sarah Sherman (Coriander Cadaverish). It will stream to Netflix on June 30th.

