No Time To Die Was Originally Very Different Type Of Bond Film

No Time To Die is the latest Bond adventure and the final one for Daniel Craig. Craig will leave the role after starring in Cary Fukunaga's film, after appearing as the super spy in four other movies: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. It is that last film that is of particular interest to Fukunaga. It turns out his original idea for No Time To Die heavily involved part of that plot of that previous Bond—specifically, the climax of that film. In speaking with Miranda July for Interview Magazine, he elaborated on what would have been the biggest twist in James Bond history.

No Time To Die All In Bond's Head

"Miranda, I swear to god, I had an idea that this movie could all be taking place inside the villain's lair from the last film," Fukunaga said. "There's this scene where a needle goes into James Bond's head, which is supposed to make him forget everything, and then he miraculously escapes by a watch bomb. And then he and Léa blow up the place, and go on to save the day. I was like, 'What if everything up until the end of act two is all inside his head?'"

That would undoubtedly have been a mind-melter for Bond fans. I wonder who changed his mind and talked him out of this one. I know a lot of people were ecstatic when he was hired to direct No Time To Die, and I wonder if they would have been excited still had this twist been a part of the film. The newest Bond adventure, starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek, and directed by Cary Fukunaga, opens in theaters on November 25, at least for now. Hopefully, there are no more delays.