Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Novocaine

Novocaine: Jack Quaid Feels Absolutely No Pain In This Final Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Novocaine, which will be released in theaters on March 14, 2025.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures unveils thrilling final trailer for Novocaine, hitting theaters March 14, 2025.

Jack Quaid stars in this unique comedy-action film about a man immune to pain.

Social and review embargos are lifted, early buzz is positive for Novocaine.

With decent hype, Novocaine could be a sleeper hit at the 2025 box office.

Well, last weekend didn't turn the box office of 2025 around the way studios wanted it to. As we head into the second week of March, there are some more decent-sized releases coming out, and several of them have some decent hype behind them as well. The social and review embargos for Novocaine are down for people who got to see the film early, and so far, it sounds like the film is pretty good. The concept of a man who can't feel any pain completely leaning into that for some gorey slapstick action comedy sounds like something that could get old really fast, but this might be one worth checking out this weekend if you haven't been to the movies in a while. Paramount has been marketing this one a decent amount since January, and today, they dropped the final trailer. Between this film and Black Bag, another film with some decent buzz behind it also releasing this weekend, perhaps this is finally a time when some movies with smaller budgets finally do well at the box office.

Novocaine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.

Novocaine, directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen, stars Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp, and Jacob Batalon. It will be released on March 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!