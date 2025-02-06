Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Novocaine

Novocaine: Jack Quaid Feels No Pain In The Big Game Spot

Paramount Pictures is in a rush to get to the big game on Sunday because they dropped the big game spot for Novocaine today.

Article Summary Paramount reveals Novocaine's big game spot, stirring excitement for its March release.

Jack Quaid stars in this comedic twist on pain-free narratives with engaging action.

Studios rush to debut trailers ahead of Sunday's game.

Novocaine boasts a unique concept and talented cast, potentially standing out in March's lineup.

Jack Quaid is already having an excellent 2025 with Companion, and he'll be back on the big screen again in March with Novocaine. The idea of a character who can't feel pain has been explored in movies and television shows multiple times. Sometimes, they go the serious route and look into the many, many downsides that come with lacking the concept of pain. And other times, they take it in a more comedic direction. So far, it looks like Novocaine is the latter, but maybe there will be a scene or two where we see Nate dealing with the fact that he might accidentally bite his tongue in half while eating. Studios are apparently in a rush to get to the big game on Sunday and have started dropping the trailers and TV spots ahead of time, which is what Paramount did today. March has some big film releases, but this has a nice little cast and fun concept, and if it has been budgeted well, maybe it can find a spot among the many massive blockbusters it will have to contend with.

Novocaine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.

Novocaine, directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen, stars Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp, and Jacob Batalon. It will be released on March 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!