Frozen's Olaf Recreates Classic Disney Films In New Short Series

Frozen's Olaf has yet another shorts series coming to Disney+. In this one, titled Olaf Presents, the animated snowman, voiced once again by Josh Gad, will retell five classic Disney films in a way only he can do. They have done this before, releasing the character retelling the events of the first Frozen film before the second one came out, and the snowman has been the star of many shorts in the last few years. This is also yet another Disney+ Day premiere on November 12th, which is shaping up to be a huge content day. Check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Olaf Presents | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Stzk2aopxs)

I Love These Olaf Shorts So Much

"In "Olaf Presents," Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer, and set builder for his unique "retelling" of five favorite Disney animated tales in "Olaf Presents," a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile snowman demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice the character, with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing."

I really do get a kick out of the Olaf shorts. Josh Gad has to be one of the most perfect pairings of voice actor and animated character of all time; it just works so well. Some might say they have overdone it, but I say give us even more. Lock him in a room and only let him record Olaf things!

Olaf Presents will debut on Disney+ on November 12th, Disney+ Day, along with about 267 other things.