Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, horror, tremors, Universal Pictures

Original Tremors Co-Writer Says a Reboot is Likely Coming

The co-writer of the cult classic horror-comedy film Tremors reveals that the original creative team has obtained the rights for a reboot.

Article Summary S.S. Wilson confirms the Tremors creators regained rights for a new movie.

A sequel set in Perfection, Nevada, is being planned by the original team.

Shriekers and Ass Blasters won't appear due to rights limitations.

Negotiations with Universal are needed for foreign distribution rights.

Fans of the classic horror-comedy franchise Tremors can rejoice as news has emerged that the original creators have reacquired the rights to their beloved series, paving the way for a new installment. During a recent appearance at the 2nd Annual Tremors Fest in New Mexico, Tremors co-writer S.S. Wilson revealed that he, Brent Maddock, and director Ron Underwood have officially reacquired the rights to their original Tremors screenplay.

This development has sparked excitement among fans who have been eager for a continuation of the story that began in 1990 with the first Tremors film. However, Wilson made it clear that while they have the rights to their original screenplay, they do not hold the rights to the subsequent films in the franchise. This means that certain elements, such as the Shriekers and Ass Blasters, won't be featured in the new movie. Instead, the team is planning to create a sequel set in Perfection, Nevada, the iconic location of the original film. Here's what we know so far.

Tremors Scribe Says a Reboot is Coming

As reported by JoBlo, Wilson shared, "What we have now, just got, are the rights to our original screenplay. That's good; we can remake Tremors if we want to. We don't have the rights to Shriekers, we don't have the rights to Ass Blasters, we don't have the rights to Tremors 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7. Stampede has zero intention to do a remake of the first movie. They're most likely going to try to make a sequel that's set in Perfection, Nevada, with the remaining cast and crew and another Graboid threat. Marc Toberoff would love for them to pull a Prey-style approach to a sequel film. Stampede doesn't have the foreign distribution rights, so they still have to go to the table for negotiations with Universal about selling outside of America."

The original Tremors movie, starring Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward, became a cult classic due to its unique blend of humor, horror, and thrilling action. As the Tremors team prepares to bring back the beloved franchise, fans can look forward to another thrilling adventure with new Graboid threats and the quirky charm that made the original film a standout.

Are you excited about the return of Tremors?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!