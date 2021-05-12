Bitter Root Comic Adaptation From Regina King, Ryan Coogler On The Way

Regina King will direct an adaptation of the Image Comics series Bitter Root for Legendary. King and Ryan Coogler will produce, alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media. Series creator David F. Walker, Sanford Greene, Chuck Brown, and Drapetomedia's Sean Owolo will executive produce. The script is being rewritten by Bryan Edward Hill. Deadline had the report after THR. The acclaimed series received nominations for a 2019 Eisner Award for Best New Series and a 2019 Ringo award for Best Series. Bitter Root will be King's second feature as a director, after the acclaimed One Night In Miami.

Bitter Root Should Be Incredible In These Hands

"Bitter Root is set during the vibrant Harlem Renaissance of 1924 when a fractured family of once-great monster hunters faces an unimaginable evil that descends upon New York City. For generations, the Sangeryes have hunted and cured those infected by a supernatural force that feeds off the prejudice of the era, transforming human beings into hideous monsters. With most of the family dead and the surviving Sangeryes at odds between saving or killing the creatures, they must overcome the wounds of the past in the hopes of thwarting an invasion."

This is the exact creative team I would want to tackle this story. Regina King has been one of the best players in the game for some time now, and thankfully we have her behind the camera now. The creatives helping shepherd this project to the screen will bring a certain pedigree to the project, and I, for one, cannot wait for Bitter Root to come to the screen now. No word on any kind of casting or production start date yet, but you can bet we will bring you more as we find it out. Hopefully, that will be sooner rather than later.