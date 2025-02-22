Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, Paddington, paddington 2, Paddington in Peru, sony pictures

Paddington In Peru Director on the Film's Big Cameo Moment

The director of Paddington in Peru reveals how the film's unexpected cameo moment was developed and how it needed to feel organic.

Article Summary Paddington returns in a heartwarming journey to Peru, exploring his roots with the Brown family.

The director reveals Hugh Grant's cameo as a reconciled villain, bridging past and present.

Discover Paddington's adventure with new allies in the Amazon and Peruvian mountains.

Join Paddington in a tale of forgiveness, family, and rediscovering heritage with beloved friends.

After the successful run of Paddington 2 in 2017, many fans hoped that actor Hugh Grant would make a return for the third entry. Although, the character's conclusion in the sequel made it seem very unlikely. Still, the newest installment, Paddington In Peru, managed to make the impossible happen while also embracing the notion that villains can grow and evolve. Well, at least in the Paddington universe.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Grant's return, the film's director, Dougal Wilson, revealed, "He was obviously such an iconic character in Paddington 2, and everyone loved him. At the end of Paddington 2, he ends up getting his comeuppance for his dastardly deeds by ending up in prison. Everyone kept asking me while we were making Paddington in Peru, 'Oh, is Hugh Grant in it? Is Hugh Grant in it?'" After looking for a sensible way to bring them together, he then adds, "I thought it was a very Paddington reconciliatory thing to do to go. Meet his nemesis from the second film. Wouldn't it be fun if Paddington was the one visiting with his bear tribe, and they were visiting Phoenix because Paddington's forgiven Phoenix?"

And now, because of that, we finally have a Paddington visits prison storyline!

Paddington In Peru: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington In Peru brings the world's most beloved bear back to his roots, his home, and Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar-strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.

With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru. Together, they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family and the joy of embracing one's heritage.

Paddington In Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson, stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous with Olivia Colman with Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. The film arrived in theaters on February 17, 2025. Were you excited to see Grant's return (even in a cameo capacity) with Paddington In Peru?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!