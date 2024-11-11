Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu Won't Show Count Orlok In The Marketing, 5 New Images

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers has confirmed that we won't see Count Orlok in any of the marketing. We also got 4 HQ images and 1 BTS image.

When NEON released Longlegs earlier this year, one of their excellent decisions (regardless of whether or not you liked the movie) was keeping Nicolas Cage's look a secret. The thing about monsters, whether serial killers or demons or anything in between, is that they become less frightening the more we see them. One of the things that kneecapped modern horror was VFX. Old horror monsters were being held together with duct tape, a shoelace, and the hopes and dreams of the production team, so they could only be shot from very specific angles. It meant that these early horror entries had to be well-directed. Once computer effects came along, we started to see a lot more weirdly designed monsters front and center, sucking all of the tension out of the movie, usually in the eleventh hour when it mattered the most. So, NEON made the right decision with marketing Longlegs, and it sounds like Focus Features is making the same correct decision with Nosferatu.

Since the first footage dropped, we've been begging the marketing team behind Nosferatu to keep Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok's design a secret. As the weeks crept ever closer, anytime something related to this movie dropped, you were worried this would be the time we'd see Orlok. It likely wouldn't ruin the film, but it would make a monster movie a little less fun if you know what the monster looks like going in. However, in a new interview in Entertainment Weekly, director Robert Eggers confirmed that we won't see Orlok in any marketing for this movie. In fact, Longlegs and NEON's successful rollout "only confirmed that this was the right decision."

In the rest of the interview, the cast doesn't want to give away anything, either. Willem Dafoe said, "I'd hate to spoil anything. The only thing that I thought was really great and felt really fresh is he looks like he could have been from Romania as opposed to a suave English guy or something. He had a look that was rooted in historic accuracy and a folk tradition."

The desire to keep Orlok hidden was built into the DNA of Nosferatu, the film, so it made sense that the marketing would follow a similar ethos. "I think the best way to discover Orlok is through the movie for the first time," Skarsgård adds. "The movie functions on that, as well. He lives in the shadows for a long time, and it teases the reveal of the character as the movie progresses." So, if you've been worried that any new trailer, TV spots, or the five new images shared in this post will spoil Orlok's look for you, there is no need to fear — or maybe there is plenty to fear if the early reactions are anything to go by.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

