Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – 4 HQ Images, New TV Spot Released We have four new high-quality images, and a minute-long TV spot for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

We are heading into the marketing blitz for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and, as we usually say for this part of the marketing cycle, if Marvel is going to release spoilers, it will be now. So if you don't want to know anything about this movie, now would be the time to avoid some things. If you're a little more open to seeing some things before the film is released, let's take a look at what we have. In this case, we have four high-quality images from the Disney media site. We have some shots of Kang dressed down; we got a new picture of Hank and a full-body shot of Hope. We also have a minute-long TV spot confirming a part that Cassie will play in the plot that is predictable but a bit of a letdown. We can hope that the movie subverts it.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The sci-fi adventure opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.