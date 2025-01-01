Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Paddington in Peru

Paddington In Peru: Paddington Welcomes Us Into 2025

Sony Pictures has released a New Year's style poster for Paddington in Peru. The film will be released on February 17th.

The world is already on fire, and we're only hours into the first day of 2025. That doesn't mean it's going to be all bad, though, since we do have one thing to really look forward to: Paddington in Peru, which for US audiences still isn't coming out until next month. We got a holiday poster as Paddington reminded us to try and get through this holiday season, and now we have a New Year's style poster as well as Paddington is here to help us celebrate the New Year and the year we get a third film in this perfect franchise.

Paddington In Peru: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington In Peru brings the world's most beloved bear back to his roots, his home, and Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar-strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.

With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru. Together, they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family and the joy of embracing one's heritage.

Paddington In Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson, stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous with Olivia Colman with Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. It will be released on February 17, 2025.

