Pain Hustlers: Teaser, Character Posters, and Images For Netflix Film

We have the first teaser trailer, two character posters, and a bunch of images for the upcoming Netflix film, Pain Hustlers.

While it might seem like Rebel Moon is the only movie coming out on Netflix for the rest of the year, some big projects with massive names attached could be a lot of fun. One of them is Pain Hustlers, which looks to dig into the idea of the pharmacy industry and how insane it can be. It's something that people have been working on exposing more and more in the last couple of years, so it was only a matter of time before we got a version of this story that is essentially "The Wolf of Wall Street but with Oxy." Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer, some character posters, images, and a detailed summary of the film. This is another Netflix film that is getting a limited theatrical release before it drops on the streaming service as well. That is becoming increasingly common with Netflix releases these days, but it doesn't always seem to work. It did for Glass Onion, and it probably will for something with a lot of hype behind it, like Rebel Moon. Still, something like this combined with October already looking like a pretty busy month, there is a good chance this one won't be able to find any footing.

Pain Hustlers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation, and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, and Brian d'Arcy James. It will release in select theaters on October 20th and will stream to Netflix on October 27th.

