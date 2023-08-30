Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc studios, warner bros discovery

Blue Beetle: Creating The "Lowest Of Lows" With [SPOILER]'s Death

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto talks about [SPOILER] 's death, its place in the narrative, and what he hoped to accomplish with it.

Blue Beetle is not setting the box office on fire, which is a shame because it might be the second-best superhero movie of 2023 so far. We can hope that it will continue to inch toward a decent number over the next couple of weeks as we head into the early fall season. We are learning some things about what happened behind the scenes and during the production of Blue Beetle, which involves a major character's death. So, if you don't want to be SPOILED for this major death, please consider this your SPOILER WARNING. If you don't want that, don't look beyond this image; go see Blue Beetle because it deserves more love than it is getting, and come back when you're done.

One of the things that really sets Blue Beetle apart from other superhero movies is Jaime's relationship with his family. They are there from the first moment that the Scarab chooses him, so there isn't any hiding or anything like that. They all know exactly what is going on, and they are all on this journey of figuring out what the hell is happening with him. Since family is such a primary theme in the film, director Angel Manuel Soto revealed that the big death in the film, Jaime's dad Albert (Damian Alcazar), was not in the initial draft, according to Collider. Instead, it was added in a little later as a moment and even led to one of the best scenes in the movie later on when Jaime is speaking to Alberto.

"' How can we create the lowest of lows with the family member? And how that low is not just another death in the superhero genre, but how that low actually ends up being a power for him? At the end of the day, what is that push that this reluctant hero needs at the end of the day for him to embrace his destiny?' When we started to understand that, we were like, 'This could be maybe a good opportunity to explore magic realism in this sequence where Jaime is about to die.'"

It really is a sweet scene between Jaime and Alberto and also a visual representation of Jaime accepting the things that the Scarab can do for him and accepting that this is his life now. While Alberto did vanish at the end, that doesn't mean he's gone, and a Blue Beetle sequel could easily do the same thing again like how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought back Killmonger.

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters August 18 From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle, soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

