Zootopia 2 Will Release In 2025, Frozen 3 And Toy Story 5 In 2026

Bob Iger revealed today that Zootopia 2 will release in 2025 while Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 will be released in 2026.

Zootopia 2 is confirmed to have a November 26, 2025 release date.

Predicted Toy Story 5 release is June 19, 2026, capitalizing on summer audience.

Frozen 3 may vie for awards with a November 25, 2026 release date guess.

We like to say here that people need to remember that Disney Investor Calls are not D23 Expo presentations, and then they turn around and dump a bunch of information on us like it isn't a big deal. Most of the time that doesn't happen, but sometimes it does, and today's call was one of those calls. Bob Iger just kept making announcements after announcements, all of which he seemed rather blase about while the rest of us were scrambling to keep up. So, amid everything else that was announced today, we also got some new information on the three movies that were also announced during an investor call: Zootopia 2, Toy Story 5, and Frozen 3. We don't have dates for these films, but we do have years, which is something to go off of. Zootopia 2 will reportedly come out in 2025, while Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are dated for 2026. UPDATE: Disney updated their slate and has confirmed Zootopia 2 for November 26, 2025.

Earlier last month, Disney sent out the latest version of its release schedule, and on that schedule, you can see a bunch of "untitled" slots that need to be filled in. For example, we can see the slot for Moana 2 that was announced today for later this year listed as an "untitled Disney animation." So, if we look at 2025, there is only one open slot for Disney animation: November 26, 2025. So that might be the date for Zootopia 2. As for Toy Story 5, we have a few more options, either March 6, 2026, or June 19, 2026. However, Toy Story is one of Pixar's most well-known IPs, and they would want to give it the most optimal release date for an animated kids' movie: the summer. So, a good guess for Toy Story 5 is June 19, 2026. Finally, for Frozen 3, we looked at the schedule, and once again, there is only one option: November 25, 2026. Considering the number of awards both Frozen films have brought in, Disney would want to place it right in the smack of awards season, so that is a good guess for Frozen 3. So, our guesses to wrap up are Zootopia 2 on November 26, 2025, Toy Story 5 on June 16, 2026, and Frozen 3 on November 25, 2026. Reminder: these are just my guesses based on the information, so we'll have to see how it panes out.

