Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Power Ballad

Power Ballad: Trailer 2 Spotlights All Of The Early Positive Reviews

Lionsgate has released the second trailer and a new poster for Power Ballad, spotlighting all of the glowing reviews.

Article Summary Lionsgate has unveiled the second Power Ballad trailer, putting the film’s early rave reviews front and center.

Power Ballad has already played several film festivals, and the strong first reactions suggest a real crowd-pleaser.

The new trailer positions Power Ballad as an original summer movie with positive buzz in a crowded 2026 release slate.

Directed by John Carney, Power Ballad heads to theaters on June 5, 2026, as Lionsgate looks for a breakout hit.

Lionsgate has released the second trailer and another poster for Power Ballad , and this time, it is really leaning into how many people really like this film. It's had several film festival premieres, so a large segment of the reviewing press has already seen it, and it appears this one might be a winner. Lionsgate has been all over the place recently, but they could really use a win with a film that isn't based on anything. Truth be told, the studio could use more wins in general, considering the last couple of years, and Power Ballad, if the early reviews are anything to go by, is exactly the kind of crowd pleaser that can do maybe not massive, but nice and steady numbers. Like most films this year, it needs to find a place in a very busy summer schedule, while everyone doesn't have a lot of spending money.

Power Ballad: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick's songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves – even if it means risking everything he cares about. From writer-director John Carney (Sing Street, Once), POWER BALLAD is a feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.

Power Ballad, directed by John Carney, stars Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas, Peter McDonald, Marcella Plunkett, Havana Rose Liu, and Jack Reynor. It will be released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

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