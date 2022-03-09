Predator: New Film Prey Will Be Set In The Year 1719

Predator prequel film Prey is coming later this year, and some more details are now available. It was made under the working title Skulls, the latest film in the series will be the first not released theatrically and will instead debut on Hulu. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is directing the film, which will be "set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator." Patrick Aison (Kingdom, Jack Ryan, and Treadstone) wrote the script. The film will be set in the year 1719, in the Great Plains. It should make for an interesting setting for the franchise.

Something Different For Predator

If there was a major 80's franchise still going today that needed a big refresh like this, it is Predator. One could argue that there has only been one good film in the series, and action figures and comics have kept it alive all these years. I will say that I liked Predators from Robert Rodriguez, but The Predator from a couple of years ago was the kind of film that actually could kill a franchise; it was that bad. It is a shame that this new film also won't play in theaters, but this is part of the up to ten films a year 20th Century Studios wants to provide to Hulu going forward. That was always going to include the two biggest Fox franchises, Predator and Alien.

Producer John Davis recently had a conversation where he told Collider "[Prey] has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon," further adding: "You'll know what I mean once you see it. I think this is a worthy complement to the first one," he adds. "It's going to be as good." Big words those are.

Prey, the newest film in the Predator series, will release on Hulu later this year.

