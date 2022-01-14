Production Has Resumed On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In November, production had to be shut down on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to an injury that star Letitia Wright got back in August, which turned out to be a lot worse than anyone thought. They were going to resume production in early 2022, giving Wright about two months to recover from the injuries. According to the BBC, she has returned to set, and production has resumed. A rep for Wright confirmed that she was back on set as well, saying, "Filming resumed this month as planned, and we're on schedule." We got a statement back in mid-November that detailed the nature of Wright's injuries, and giving her the time to recover was absolutely the right move.

As we wind down for the holidays, we wanted to send a note of thanks and appreciation for the hard work of our entire cast and crew, as well as an update on timing. First and foremost, this project is exceptional and something we know audiences are eager to see. We could not be any more excited to complete this film and share it with the world next year. Thank you for everything you've done to get us to this place. Unfortunately, we've not gotten here without a few setbacks. Running a production of this scale in the midst of a pandemic is not an easy task, and you have remained diligent and professional throughout. In addition, as you are all aware, Letitia had a frightening accident on our set during a stunt back in August. It was a reminder of the importance of safety at all times in our work, which we know you understand and are committed to. What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects. It has been a painful process and Letitia has been home recovering with her doctors and the support of family. We've adjusted our production schedule so she has the time she needs to heal, but there's only so much we can do without Shuri! We also want to thank Letitia for everything she's doing to get back to the set – we know how much she loves this role, how tough it's been for her to be away, and how hard she's working to recover as quickly as she safely can. We are eagerly awaiting her return and we know we will all come back stronger together. Please be on the lookout for more information on your specific return-to-work date. As of now, we're on schedule to resume filming – with Letitia – in January 2022. We are all focused on finishing the movie with excellence, honoring the memory of our dear brother Chadwick in the process. We are thrilled to share Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the world, confident that the challenges that we have overcome together as a team will make the film even more impactful. Please take care of yourselves and enjoy the holidays. -Kevin, Louis & Nate

Head and shoulder injuries are not things that you take lightly. If you mess up a shoulder, it can stay with you the rest of your life if you don't let it heal completely. Head injuries are also things that you don't mess around with either. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever moved from July 2022 to November 2022 last year so they might be okay now that production has resumed. However, it wouldn't be that surprising if this movie got delayed again. The expectations for this movie are probably higher than any other solo Marvel movie that is in production. There is a high bar to try and cross with this sequel, and the last thing anyone would want to do is rush.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. It will be released on November 11, 2022.