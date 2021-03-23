Blade Runner: Sean Young Talks Ridley Scott Falling Out, '2049' Cameo

With over 40 years in Hollywood, Sean Young's amassed a wealth of experience in her time in the industry despite how some perceive her reputation and the bridges she burned along the way. While promoting her latest indie film Rain Beau's End, the actress spoke to the Daily Beast about her most famous role as Rachel in Blade Runner (1982) and her follow-up cameo in Blade Runner: 2049 (2017). She recalled her falling out with director Ridley Scott, who worked with her on the 1982 sci-fi cult classic.

"Well, honestly, Ridley [Scott] wanted me to date him," Young said. "He tried very hard at the beginning of the show to date him, and I never would. I was like, Nah. And then he started dating the actress who played Zhora, Joanna Cassidy, and I felt relieved. And then we do this scene, and I think it was Ridley. I think Ridley was like, fuck you. I was thinking, 'Why did this have to be like that? What was the point of that?' and I think it was Ridley's none-too-subtle message that he was getting even with me." The actress wasn't sure what led to the silence when asked about why she never worked with him again.

"I don't think so, no," Young continued. "He never hired me again, and that was weird. What the fuck? You hire Russell Crowe a gazillion times, and you're not gonna hire me again? And I was very nice to Ridley over the years. I never badmouthed him. It didn't occur to me until later that I guess I'd offended him." When it came to working with director Denis Villeneuve for the 2017 sequel, Young's face was scanned and de-aged over a body double in her brief cameo reuniting with Harrison Ford's character Rick Deckard.

"Wasn't that so full of shit?" she scoffed. "And there was nothing I could do about it. It was very clear that they knew that the audience would be upset that I wasn't in it, but they didn't want me to bitch about that publicly. So, they paid me some money, made me sign a non-disclosure agreement, and gave me 30 seconds. And I was like, fine. They did give my son Quinn a job on 2049 in visual arts, and I said all was forgiven. He's got great skills." For more on how Young talks about her perceived "difficult" reputation, how she was almost in Batman (1989), Ace Ventura (1994), David Letterman, James Woods, Harvey Weinstein, Carl Reiner, and Oliver Stone, you can check it out on the Daily Beast.