Project Hail Mary: First Poster With Trailer Debut On Monday

Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the big screen adaptation of Project Hail Mary, and the first teaser will debut on Monday.

Drew Goddard directs Ryan Gosling in the big-screen adaptation of Andy Weir’s bestselling sci-fi novel.

The trailer release signals Amazon MGM’s push for major theatrical releases over the next year.

Project Hail Mary is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026, with high expectations from the studio.

When Amazon MGM Studios announced that they were having a panel at CinemaCon and it was scheduled to start at 8 PM, people thought it would be a giant nothingburger. Who would have a panel that late and do anything more than just a regular screening? If you had asked me, as someone who was attending the convention, I would have paid money for the panel to be a screening right up until a few hours before. However, it was a massive panel, and they kicked it off in a big way with the first trailer for Project Hail Mary.

The new film by director Drew Goddard, which stars Ryan Gosling, is a big-screen adaptation of a novel by the same name, written by Andy Weir. The last time someone adapted a Weir book to the big screen, we got The Martian, which went exceptionally well for everyone involved. Project Hail Mary is another example of Amazon MGM Studios trying to show the industry they are committed to the theatrical. While the release is still eighteen months away, we're getting some footage next week. The first poster for the film dropped today, with the first trailer set to debut on Monday. You can expect this to be one of the big movies Amazon MGM Studios will be pushing next year, so it's one to keep an eye on.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Drew Goddard, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

