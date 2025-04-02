Posted in: Amazon, Cinemacon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios

CinemaCon 2025: Amazon MGM Presentation Liveblog

Amazon MGM Studio has decided to give a late-night presentation at CinemaCon, and we are here to liveblog the entire thing regardless of time.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. We are ending the day with Amazon MGM Studios showing up with an insanely late presentation.

I don't know whose idea it was to do a presentation this late at night and if you had asked me even a couple of hours ago, I would have put money down this was going to be a screening. However, that doesn't appear to be the case if the sources I spoke to were hinting correctly. Amazon MGM is here with some trepidation behind them for obvious reasons. Amazon has been a competition to theaters in the streaming market, and people were fearing the worst when they acquired MGM. Will they announce anything Bond related? You guess is as good as ours.

The Accountant 2 is the next big movie from the studio and they have some fall releases on the way, but my gut tells me this isn't a presentation for 2025 if it a presentation and not a screening or extended first look. This is Amazon MGM showing theaters they are showing up in 2026 and beyond. They committed to 12-14 theatrical releases last month at SXSW. Now to show us you mean it.

Amazon MGM Presentation Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

