Rafiki and Simba Feature on The Lion King Sericel Up For Bid

There is perhaps no film more iconic than Disney's epic masterpiece, The Lion King when it comes to animation. The film came at a time when hand-drawn features ruled and boasted a soundtrack by hit-maker Elton John and a story that used William Shakespeare's Hamlet as its basic. What resulted was a stunning achievement that not only transcended animated films but transcended the time in which it was made, cementing The Lion King as a true, enduring classic that will be passed down through the generations. Fans of this Disney hit can head over to Heritage Auctions now to bid on an original sericel from the film featuring iconic characters, Simba the would-be king and Rafiki, the baboon who knocked some sense into him.

The Certificate of Authenticity for this piece of Disney history can be viewed here:

The Lion King "Rafiki and Simba" Limited Edition Sericel (Walt Disney, 1994).

"The past can hurt. But you can either run from it or learn from it." Simba and Rafiki from Disney Feature Film The Lion King take the spotlight in this beautiful sericel taken from Scene 59 of the Lion King. This huge image is part of an unnumbered Limited Edition release of 5000 prints from the year that the [film] was released, 1994. The gorgeous cel has been placed atop a color print background for presentation. The cel bears a Walt Disney seal on its lower right corner and comes with a Walt Disney Certificate of Authenticity. The condition is Very Good to Fine, with some edge wear but a practically perfect image. Hakuna Matata!

Best of luck to all fans of Disney's masterpiece film as they bid on this piece. It can be found over at Heritage Auctions, where bids can be placed. Go on and stake your claim right here for this unique sericel from The Lion King!