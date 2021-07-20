The Suicide Squad: 6 HQ Images, 1 New BTS Picture, & a New Featurette

We are in the final lead-up to the release of The Suicide Squad, so the marketing has kicked into high gear. That means we're going to see a lot of stuff dropping in the next couple of weeks, including lots of teasers new images. This movie has a large and impressive cast, and now we have a new way of looking at the said cast. We got six new high-quality images of the cast, a behind-the-scenes image, and a behind-the-scenes featurette that shows off all of the characters. The early social media reactions are in for The Suicide Squad, and so far, they have been very positive. We'll have to see what happens when more than two cities' worth of critics get the chance to see the movie, though.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE SUICIDE SQUAD – In On The Action Featurette (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48ZfriQMh70&ab_channel=WarnerBros.Pictures)

The Suicide Squad Detailed Summary: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.