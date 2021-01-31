Raya And The Last Dragon Creatives Compare Awkwafina To Robin Williams

Raya and the Last Dragon debuted a trailer and a ton of first looks this week, to much fanfare I may add. Full of amazing visuals and some incredibly lush animation, the film looks like a home run for Disney and new run of classics they are on right now. One of the most impressive aspects of this film is the cast, with heavy hitters like Kelly Marie Tran, Daniel Dae Kim, Gemma Chan, Sandra Oh, Alan Tudyk, and the name that got everyone most excited, Awkwafina. As for her, during a press day for Raya this week, the creative team behind the film gave her a glowing review, comparing her performance to another iconic Disney performance. Check out the trailer below for a taste.

Raya Looks To Be The Latest Disney Modern Disney Classic, With A Performance To Remember

One of the directors of Rya, Carlos Lopez Estrada had this to say about a comparison made between Awkwafina's work in the film and Robin Williams iconic turn as Genie in Aladdin: "But this movie, she gets to really travel from one end of the spectrum to the other and everything in between. Sisu really gives Awkwafina such a good chance to explore the wackiest of her comedy, and also just the most earnest beautiful, honest acting that had us all in tears. I just think that it's really great to see a Disney character that allows an actor to explore that range."

Co-director Don Hall also adds: "I think the Robin Williams comparison is not a bad one, actually. It's hard to imagine another actor performing the role of the Genie in the original "Aladdin." It was sort of tailor-made for Robin Williams' specific gifts. I feel like we did the same thing with Sisu. Sisu was written with Awkwafina in mind, and I can't imagine somebody else as Sisu. Awkwafina is Sisu. Sisu is Awkwafina."

Raya and the Last Dragon will hit theaters and Disney+ as a Premier Access title on March 5th.