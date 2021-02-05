Raya And The Last Dragon Now Available To Preorder On Disney+

Raya and the Last Dragon comes out in one month, and it is now available to preorder on Disney+, part of their Premier Access. It will cost you an additional $30 on top of your regular Disney+ fee and will be available to watch right away on your account on March 5th. Tickets also went on sale for theaters today as well, as the film will also open the same day on screens that are currently open. If you haven't seen it already, the trailer is down below.

Raya Should Be More Successful Than Mulan Was

"Raya and the Last Dragon" takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned, and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well."

Raya and the Last Dragon features the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya's visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend, and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land. The film opens on March 5th.