Red Notice Sequels Will Shoot Back To Back, Entire Cast Returning

Red Notice is the most successful Netflix film of all time, and they are not just doubling down on it; they are tripling down. The streamer is planning to film two sequels to the 2021 hit back to back, with the main cast of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot all returning, along with director Rawson Marshall Thurber. Deadline broke the news of the plan, with them hoping to get the shoot prepared to start early in 2023 since all three stars dance cards are pretty full. The plan seems to be to turn Red Notice into their version of the Ocean's films by adding to the cast.

Red Notice Sequels Were Inevitable

"Beau Flynn will return to produce via his Flynn Pictures Co banner, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. Thurber is also producing through his Bad Version Productions, and Flynn Picture Co's Scott Sheldon will be exec producer." Let's be honest: no matter how you felt about Red Notice when you watched it, there was no way in hell Netflix was not going to turn this into a franchise, and that was before it became their most streamed film. They paid a huge amount of money for this film, over $200 million, and that is franchise money only these days.

I do like that the plan is to bring everyone back, though. While I don't think this reinvented the wheel, it was a solid action film and hilarious in parts, so I would welcome a return where the creative team basically has a blank check to do whatever they want. I am always down for some Dwayne as well. The big question on everyone's mind though is if Vince McMahon will appear since we know he is in possession of the egg. Maybe they have to get it back from him.