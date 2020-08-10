Relic Is Coming To Blu-ray From Scream Factory In November

One of the best horror films of the year so far, Relic, is coming to Blu-ray on November 17th. Scream Factory will handle the release, a huge get for the horror imprint. It stars Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote, and Robyn Nevin as a family trying to solve the mystery of a family disappearance and the involvement of a haunted house. The film is written by Natalie Erika James and written by Ericka James and Christian White. This is the feature debut for Natalie Erika James behind the camera, and she won raves coming out of the film's debut at Sundance in 2019. To say that Relic was highly anticipated is an understatement. If you haven't seen it, the trailer is below.

Relic Had a Monster Debut at Sundance

"When elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to their family's decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she's been clashes with Sam's unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna's behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together."

The only downside to this release is that it is bare-bones, uncharacteristic of Scream Factory. The only included features for Relic are a descriptive audio track and the trailer above. Here's hoping in a few years we get a more complete release.