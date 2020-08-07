Resident Evil Six Film Set Coming To 4K Blu-ray In November

One of the most successful horror franchises of all-time, the Resident Evil film series, will head to 4K Blu-ray this fall. All six films will be included, with a ton of special features and an extended cut of Apocalypse. Most of what is included in the special features listed have been seen before, but some of it will now be included on the 4K discs as well. Hard to believe that this franchise went for six installments, but for the most part, these films were entertaining and fun watches. You can see the full list and specs for the release down below, and add it to your collection on November 3rd.

Resident Evil 4K Box Set Features & Specs

"One of the most successful live-action video game film franchises of all time gets an upgrade when the RESIDENT EVIL 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION arrives on November 3rd from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. This limited-edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all six films on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The films will also be available digitally in 4K with HDR."

RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY™

Cast and Filmmakers' Commentary

Visual Effects Commentary

Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson's Video Introduction

12 Featurettes

"My Plague" Music Video by Slipknot

4K ULTRA HD

Theatrical Trailer

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

Filmmaker Commentary

Cast Commentary

Writer / Producer Commentary

Deleted Scenes

"Game Over" Documentary

"Corporate Malfeasance" Featurette

"Game Babes" Featurette

"Symphony of Evil" Featurette

4K ULTRA HD

Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

"Under the Umbrella" Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted Scenes

4 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

"Undead Vision" Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

7 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Alice Activated

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

Director and Cast Commentary

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Project Alice: The Interactive Database

8 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Evil Goes Global

Undead Retribution

Theatrical Trailers

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY

Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich

3 Featurettes

4K ULTRA HD

Maximum Carnage: Best Kills

Creature Chronology

Theatrical Trailers

SPECS

4K Ultra HD: All films presented at 2160p Ultra High Definition resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio + DTS-HD MA 5.1 original theatrical audio tracks (DTS-HD MA 7.1 for RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER); aspect ratios vary

Blu-ray: All films presented at 1080p High Definition resolution; aspect ratios and audio configurations vary