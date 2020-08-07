Resident Evil Six Film Set Coming To 4K Blu-ray In November

One of the most successful horror franchises of all-time, the Resident Evil film series, will head to 4K Blu-ray this fall. All six films will be included, with a ton of special features and an extended cut of Apocalypse. Most of what is included in the special features listed have been seen before, but some of it will now be included on the 4K discs as well. Hard to believe that this franchise went for six installments, but for the most part, these films were entertaining and fun watches. You can see the full list and specs for the release down below, and add it to your collection on November 3rd.
Resident Evil 4K Box Set Features & Specs
"One of the most successful live-action video game film franchises of all time gets an upgrade when the RESIDENT EVIL 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION arrives on November 3rd from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. This limited-edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all six films on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The films will also be available digitally in 4K with HDR."
RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY™
- Cast and Filmmakers' Commentary
- Visual Effects Commentary
- Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson's Video Introduction
- 12 Featurettes
- "My Plague" Music Video by Slipknot
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical Trailer
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Cast Commentary
- Writer / Producer Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- "Game Over" Documentary
- "Corporate Malfeasance" Featurette
- "Game Babes" Featurette
- "Symphony of Evil" Featurette
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- "Under the Umbrella" Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- 4 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- "Undead Vision" Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- 7 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Alice Activated
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Director and Cast Commentary
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Project Alice: The Interactive Database
- 8 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Evil Goes Global
- Undead Retribution
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
- 3 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
- Creature Chronology
- Theatrical Trailers
SPECS
4K Ultra HD: All films presented at 2160p Ultra High Definition resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio + DTS-HD MA 5.1 original theatrical audio tracks (DTS-HD MA 7.1 for RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER); aspect ratios vary
Blu-ray: All films presented at 1080p High Definition resolution; aspect ratios and audio configurations vary