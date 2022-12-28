Rian Johnson Says Dave Bautista Is The Best Wrestler Turned Actor

Ever since wrestling became one of the world's biggest things, wrestlers have been looking to make the jump to acting in movies and television to mixed results. Some have done very well making this jump; some haven't; it depends on whether they can find the right role. The three biggest names that have made the jump recently are Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista. Who you think has made the jump the best is up for debate, but one person has thrown down the gauntlet. While being interviewed by The Atlantic, Glass Onion director Rian Johnson was asked which actor surprised him the most, and he named Bautista.

"Dave Bautista," Johnson said. "When I was writing [his character, a men's-rights streamer named Duke Cody], I was picturing a scrawny dude who's trying to overcompensate. When Bautista was brought up, I was instantly so smitten by the idea. I've been a very big fan of his dramatic chops as an actor."

So Bautista got the role despite being the complete opposite of what Johnson had in mind for the character. The interviewer said that Bautista is "low-key the greatest wrestler-to-actor ever," and Johnson quickly agreed. He even had a director in mind who could give Bautista the role that really elevates the actor to a new level.

"I absolutely 100 percent agree," Johnson agreed. "And I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely, immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that's what I was excited about. This is someone who has the physical trappings of someone who would play it big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role."

We here at Bleeding Cool have a lot of love for Bautista, and we're eager to see what he does next.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23rd.