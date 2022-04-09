Robert Englund Story Documentary Will Tell The Horror Icons Story

Robert Englund is the subject of a new documentary, aptly titled Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. The film will tell the life story of the actor's career and, of course, what it is like to have played horror icon Freddy Krueger since the 80s. The film is directed by Gary Scott and features interviews with many of his co-stars over the years and the man himself. "This unique and intimate portrait captures the man behind the glove and gives us a wonderful insight into the world of a classic Hollywood Icon. We are both honored and privileged to have the full support and participation of Robert (Englund) in the making of this documentary. He is absolutely delighted with our tribute to his long and varied career.", said Smart. Deadline had the news.

Robert Englund Is More Than Just Freddy

"A classically trained actor and feature director, Robert Englund's early credits included cult surfing movie Big Wednesday. His career was cemented by his portrayal of supernatural serial killer Krueger in Wes Craven's fertile Nightmare On Elm Street franchise. More recently, the veteran actor scored a key role in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix hit Stranger Things. Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story features a centerpiece interview with American actor Englund, as well as interviews with Lance Henriksen, Eli Roth, Tony Todd, Bill Moseley, Lin Shaye, Heather Langenkamp, Nancy Booth (Englund's wife of many years) and others."

Freddy has never been my favorite of the major horror icons, but there is no denying that he is arguably the most famous of them. It helps that Englund is a complete sweetheart as well and a genuine pleasure to speak to or hear. This should be a pretty good watch, and I look forward to a trailer when they have one.