Rogue One Returning To IMAX August 26th With A Special Look At Andor

As a fan of Rogue One, ever since Lucasfilm and Disney announced the Andor series, it felt like a win, and now it seems that fans are winning again. In terms of Star Wars movies that people have come to appreciate more as the years have gone on, Rogue One also might be at the top of that list. If you're one of those people, you will also win at the end of this month. Fandango has announced that they are bringing back Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on August 26th for a limited special screening, and during that special screening as are also going to get a special look at Andor, which is due to stream to Disney+ next month. August 26th also makes sense considering the original release date for the most recent delay was August 31st. Tickets haven't gone on sale yet, but you can sign up for email alerts at Fandango. They will let you know when you can buy them and if there is a screening near you.

Synopsis: The Andor series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It is an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Tony Gilroy is the showrunner of Andor, and the series stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Faye Marsay. The three-episode premiere will stream to Disney+ on September 21st.