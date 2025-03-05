Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: scream 7

Scream 7 Is Bringing Back Everyone That Died, But Why?

More and more dead characters are coming back for Scream 7, but why? And could this be a sign that the franchise may be coming to an end?

Article Summary Scream 7 resurrects dead characters, raising questions about the franchise's future.

Returning cast includes Matthew Lillard and David Arquette, both previously killed off.

Franchise might end with Scream 7, as desperation seems to drive character revivals.

Hopefully, director Kevin Williamson will aim to bring closure to the iconic horror series.

Scream 7's cast, at this point, is a who's who from the entire history of the franchise. For those that do not know, the main cast of the film includes the following: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. But they are also bringing back Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and now David Arquette, all of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. One person is not coming back: Patrick Dempsey, who is replaced as Sydney's love interest by McHale.

Scream 7 Should Be The End

But WHY are they bringing these characters back? What purpose could it possibly have? This is horror, so anything is on the table, especially for a franchise that prides itself on fakeouts and messing with the audience. They will probably be a hallucination or something like Skeet Ulrich was in the last two films. It reeks of desperation, and frankly, it feels sad. The last 2023 film felt like a natural place to leave things and let Ghostface die. Money talks, however, and there was no realistic way they would leave a Scream 7 on the table. My only wish is that this is the end. Go all out, bring them all back in ghost cameos or whatever they are doing, and let it die. They missed a golden opportunity to have a real future for the franchise if they wanted to keep it going past the last one, and now it feels desperate.

The film will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 film from a script by Gary Busick. This is the first time Williamson has directed a film since Teaching Mrs. Tingle in 1999. Hopefully, this idea for Scream 7 was too juicy to pass up, and it can bring proper closure to a horror franchise that needs to go out with some dignity.

Scream 7 will open in theaters in February 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!