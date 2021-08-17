Shang-Chi Fan Screenings Announced in 25 Markets

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. hosted a whole pile of fan screenings for The Suicide Squad , and now Disney is following suit. Today they announced that 25 markets would get the chance to see Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings pretty freaking early. The screenings are happening tomorrow, and you can get your pass here. For those of you who have never attended a GoFobo event, make sure to get in contact with your local theater to find out when they are trading a pass for an actual ticket. A pass is not a guarantee of a ticket, and they always give out more passes than seats, or at least they did pre-COVID.

Fan screening locations:

Atlantic Station Stadium 18 & IMAX – Atlanta, GA

Showcase Randolph 16 with IMAX – Randolph, MA

City North Stadium 14 & RPX – Chicago, IL

Cinemark 17 + IMAX – Dallas, TX

AMC Westminster 24 with IMAX – Westminster, CO

Houston Marqe Stadium 22 + IMAX – Houston, TX

AMC Indianapolis 17 with IMAX – Indianapolis, IN

AMC Barrywoods 24 with IMAX – Kansas City, MO

TCL Chinese Theatre + IMAX – Hollywood, CA

Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX – Irvine, CA

CMX Dolphin 24 – Miami, FL

AMC Rosedale 14 with IMAX – Roseville MN

AMC Lincoln Square 13 with IMAX – New York, NY

Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 + IMAX – Orlando, FL

AMC Neshaminy 24 with IMAX – Bensalem, PA

Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX -Tempe, AZ

Megaplex Theatres @ Geneva + IMAX – Vineyard, UT

Palladium 19 IMAX + AVX – San Antonio, TX

AMC Mission Valley 20 with IMAX – San Diego, CA

AMC Metreon 16 with IMAX – San Francisco, CA

AMC Saratoga 14 with IMAX -San Jose, CA

AMC Alderwood 16 with IMAX – Lynnwood, WA

Marcus Ronnie's 20 Cine + IMAX – Saint Louis, MO

AMC Tysons Corner 16 with IMAX – McLean, VA

Scotiabank – 14 IMAX – Toronto, ON

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.