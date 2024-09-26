Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: shudder, VHS Beyond

VHS Beyond Trailer Released, As Latest Installment Releases Next Week

The trailer for VHS Beyond is here, as the seventh entry in the found footage franchise releases on Shudder next Friday.

Article Summary The trailer for VHS Beyond, the seventh film in the found footage series, is now available ahead of its October 4th release.

VHS Beyond features segments by notable horror filmmakers like Jordan Downey, Justin Long, and Kate Siegel.

Continuing the VHS legacy, this new installment showcases six terrifying tapes set in a sci-fi-inspired hellscape.

Produced by Josh Goldbloom and others, the franchise has evolved significantly since the first VHS film in 2012.

VHS Beyond releases next week on October 4th, and the full trailer for the latest film in the found footage franchise is here. This is the seventh film in the unlikely franchise, and this one will feature segments by some of the best voices horror has to offer, including:

"Stork": Directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart

"Fur Babies": Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long

"Live and Let Dive": Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner

"Dream Girl": Directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson

"Stowaway": Directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan

Plus a special presentation by Jay Cheel ("Cursed Films")

VHS Beyond Looks To Keep Up the Momentum

V/H/S/BEYOND, the seventh installment of the V/H/S franchise, will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. V/H/S/BEYOND is produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, and Michael Schreiber and executive-produced by Adam Boorstin. Check out the official announcement graphic below. Created by Bloody Disgusting and Brad Miska, the found footage horror anthology franchise V/H/S kicked off in 2012 and has to date spawned five sequels, including V/H/S/2, V/H/S: Viral, V/H/S/94, V/H/S/99 and V/H/S/85, and two spin-offs, Siren and Kids vs. Aliens.

I won't lie; the first couple of VHS films are a bit of a tough watch. There is good stuff there, but they are full of now problematic tones and scenes. Kudos to the producers for heading away from that kind of content and really making this one of the better horror franchises of the modern era. VHS 84 and VHS 99 were really fun watches, and Beyond now has a lot to live up to. With that talent behind the camera, none of us should be worried. Never in my wildest thoughts did I think that this franchise would last as long as it has, single-handedly keeping this section of the horror genre alive.

VHS Beyond debuts on Shudder on October 4th.

