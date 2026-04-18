Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, drone show, masters of the universe

Masters of the Universe Lights Up the Sky at That One Desert Festival

Amazon MGM Studios is reminding festival-goers in California that Masters of the Universe hits theaters June 5th in a unique way.

Article Summary Masters of the Universe is ramping up marketing ahead of its June 5 theatrical release.

400 synchronized drones will light up the sky near Coachella festival traffic on April 16 and 17.

Drone messages like "HONK FOR HE-MAN" aim to entertain frustrated festivalgoers in gridlock.

Castle Grayskull and iconic characters will appear in the sky, operated by Heads in the Sky agency.

Masters of the Universe is really starting to ramp up the marketing, less than two months out from the release of the new film. From Denny's menus to previews at CinemaCon, this week has brought Eternia to us in a bunch of ways. Another creative way they are promoting this week involves a certain concert festival in the desert. To remind them the film is coming out on the way to the festival, 400 synchronized drones, operated by Heads in the Sky, will spell out readable messages to motorists, inspired by the world of Masters of the Universe. Messages like "HONK FOR HE-MAN" and "SHOULD HAVE LEFT EARLIER" will light up the sky, along with characters from the universe, and also Castle Grayskull itself.

Masters Of The Universe Takes Over The World

To celebrate the upcoming June 5 release of the live-action film Masters of the Universe, Mattel Studios and Amazon MGM Studios are bringing unprecedented entertainment to notorious festival traffic in the form of a drone billboard spectacular on April 16 and 17. As festivalgoers battle infamously gridlocked traffic on their way into the desert, a fleet of 400 synchronized drones, operated by creative agency Heads in the Sky, will light up the night sky with bold, readable visuals inspired by the world of Masters of the Universe, including character-driven lines from He-Man and Skeletor. Messages like "HONK FOR HE-MAN" and "SHOULD HAVE LEFT EARLIER," alongside imagery of the iconic heroes, villains, and Castle Grayskull, bring a dose of comedic relief to the otherwise frustrating crawl into the desert.

Taking the viral billboard landscape up a notch, this drone spectacle reimagines outdoor advertising for festivalgoers en route to the desert. Timed to peak arrival, the experience transforms gridlock into a moment of entertainment—meeting fans where they are and sparking conversation before they even arrive. "Innovation is at the core of how we show up—and this time, it takes to the sky," said Nick Karamanos, SVP of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. "By unleashing He-Man and Skeletor over the desert landscape in a first-of-its-kind drone billboard, we're turning the journey to the festival into an unexpected, can't-miss moment for fans."

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