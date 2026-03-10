Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: kathryn hahn, tangled

Tangled: Kathryn Hahn Is Official Cast As Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn has officially joined the cast of the live-action remake of Tangled as the villain Mother Gothel.

Hahn confirmed her casting in a video shared on Disney's social media platforms.

The Tangled live-action project was revived after previous uncertainty and casting rumors.

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, with Michael Gracey directing.

In early January, it was reported that Kathryn Hahn was in talks to join the cast of the newly revived Tangled live-action remake. However, nothing had been set in stone at the time, and we hadn't heard that much about new casting since. However, the ink on the contract must have dried because, in a video shared on Disney social media, Hahn appeared and confirmed she'd been cast as the villain in Tangled. In the video, Hahn reveals she just learned that OOTD stands for "Out of the Day" and shows off her shirt with a villain on it. And in a move that is sure to send the queer community into a hissy fit, Hahn also changed her Instagram handle to @motherhahn. Mother indeed.

The Tangled Reimaging Almost Didn't Happen

The original Tangled was released in 2010, and for a while, some Disney fans had a complicated relationship with the film. It was the first Princess film to deviate from the hand-drawn look that had been the studio's default since its inception. However, the film has become more and more beloved as the years have gone on. The film grossed just under $600 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $260 million and could be seen as the beginning of Disney's new era.

Once it became apparent that Disney was willing to remake things that had come out in the last few years with Moana, it was clear that Tangled was very much on the table. In December 2024, we learned that director Michael Gracey and Jennifer Kaytin Ronbin were set to write the script. Once things were restarted following Snow White's underperformance, there was the normal slew of reports and rumors about who was casting for what. In January 2026, we learned that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim had been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. There isn't any additional information. However, if I were a betting woman, casting Alan Tudyk in a non-speaking role would be a good bet.

