Kung Fu Panda 4 Holds Off Dune: Part Two At Weekend Box Office

For the second straight week, Kung Fu Panda 4 reigns at the top of the Weekend Box Office. Will Ghostbusters take it down next week?

Dune: Part Two remains strong at $29.1M, surpassing $500M globally.

Mark Wahlberg's Arthur The King opens below expectations at $7.5M.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire predicted to win next week with $53-55M debut.

After two weeks, Kung Fu Panda 4 will win its second straight weekend at the box office, scoring another $30 million to bring its domestic total to $107.7 million. No matter how you slice it, it is a great return for the franchise to the big screen. That was also enough to hold off Dune: Part Two, which grossed $29.1 million and is now over the $200 million mark domestically. Worldwide, it has passed $500 million, pushing it above the first film's gross. Sadly, the total box office was down -3% because after the top two films, the rest of the offerings this month failed to impress anyone.

Kung Fu Panda Holds Strong

Mark Wahlberg's dog drama Arthur The King was in third place to Kung Fu Panda. It made $7.5 million in its opening frame, below expectations and a rare dud for the actor. I can't blame the studio for this one, as the marketing for it was everywhere for the last month. Fourth place went to Blumhouse and Lionsgate's Imaginary, which dropped -69% in week two, grossing only $5.6 million. That makes two straight bad outings for Blumhouse to start 2024 uncharacteristic for the studio. Rounding out the top five was the religious film Cabrini, with $2.8 million. Just outside the top five at number six was A24 drama Love Lies Bleeding, which expanded into 1,300 more theaters and failed to find its footing, only taking in $2.4 million.

The weekend box office top five for March 15th:

Kung Fu Panda 4- $30 million Dune: Part Two- $29.1 million Arthur The King- $7.5 million Imaginary- $5.6 million Cabrini- $2.8 million

Next week, there will be a new number one as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens wide. The last film opened at $44 million, and based on how much people enjoyed that film, I can see this one getting to $53-55 million to start. The Panda and Dune should finish behind it, staying strong.

