Simu Liu Provides A Slight Update On Shang-Chi 2

Simu Liu has provided a slight update on Shang-Chi 2 but remains in the dark about whether he's on the roster for the next Avengers film.

Things at Marvel Studios look a little murky after 2023. It was a very mixed bag for the studio that everyone once thought was too big to fail. There is a decent chance that a lot of things are being reshuffled, and we can already see that happening with how, back in November, it was announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton would no longer be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The lukewarm year combined with Jonathan Majors's entire incident in 2023 meant that the big bad needed to be retooled, so it isn't surprising that the director ended up leaving. However, Cretton isn't leaving Marvel and is still on board to direct Shang-Chi 2. We haven't heard much about the film, but it is supposed to be happening. ComicBook.com got the chance to speak to star Simu Liu about whether or not he's set to return for the next Avengers movie, and Liu provided a slight update on Shang-Chi 2.

"Oh man, I don't know, to be honest," Liu began. "I mean, those things are so above my pay grade. I wanna continue to be a fan of it. You know, when I get a call of like, 'Hey, this is what you're in, and this is where you're going to show up. And, this is when you're going to be need to be blacked out for.' That's kind of generally what tends to happen. But, you know Destin is such a special filmmaker, and we're very happy to have him on the sequel. So, he'll be working on that, and we're really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he's going to do a brilliant job."

Between Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo, there are plenty of opportunities for Marvel to try to regain some goodwill from the public. Shang-Chi wasn't a massive film, but it might be one of the strongest films of phase four, so it would be wise to get another on the books. Maybe we'll learn more at one of those two conventions this year.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opened in theaters on September 3rd, 2021.

