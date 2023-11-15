Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, destin daniel cretton, marvel, Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton Will No Longer Direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will no longer direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to reshape parts of the slate. After a rough year in a couple of different ways, including multiple movies underperforming both critically and commercially, even if there were extenuating circumstances for some of them. Since then, the slate has shifted yet again, and we know that we are only getting one Marvel Studios film next year, and that is Deadpool 3. There have been rumors that there is plenty of retooling happening in the background, and it sounds like there might be some truth to that. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty lost its director, Destin Daniel Cretton.

There aren't many specific reasons why Cretton is stepping away, though the sources say he would instead focus on the follow-up to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Wonder Man show that he is also working on. Cretton was first officially confirmed to be the director of the fifth Avengers movie at San Dieg0 Comic-Con last year, so it was very much an official thing and not some rumors that were going around. At the moment, what we know about The Kang Dynasty is that Jeff Loveness, who wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, wrote the script, though that will likely change on some level once a new director comes in and wants to add their own spin to the film. There is also the fact that Quantumania was the first crack in the foundation that maybe 2023's crop of Marvel films won't be as strong as previous years, and the script was cited as a big issue. The Kang Dynasty also still has a release date of May 1, 2026. Many people are unsure of how Marvel will proceed with the character of Kang, considering the charges that star Jonathan Majors is still allegedly facing. As more information is released in the coming months, we'll have to see what the future holds for the once-thought-to-be bulletproof franchise.

