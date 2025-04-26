Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, ryan coogler, sinners, Warner Bros

Sinners Star Discusses Ryan Coogler's "Inquisitive" Directorial Style

One of the stars of the new horror film Sinners reveals how he collaborated with the director to create his character's personality.

Article Summary Sinners opens with a $45.6M domestic box office, outpacing A Minecraft Movie.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners set in 1930s Mississippi with a vampire twist.

Jack O'Connell praises Coogler's inquisitive, collaborative style.

Post-credits scene sparks hope for a Sinners sequel.

Ryan Coogler's R-rated vampire thriller Sinners stormed to the top of the domestic box office, grossing $45.6 million in its domestic opening weekend, even surpassing the recent hit A Minecraft Movie. With $61 million globally, the film does come with a hefty price tag of $90 million, but between its incredible opening weekend numbers and mostly positive reviews from both critics and audiences, it's off to an exceptionally strong start.

Set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta, Sinners is a blues-infused horror film marking Coogler's first original project since Fruitvale Station (2013). The story follows twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, World War I veterans opening a juke joint, who confront a bloodthirsty vampire clan led by the centuries-old Remmick. Michael B. Jordan stars as the brothers, joined by Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jack O'Connell as the chilling yet charismatic Remmick, whose 600-700 years of Irish heritage add depth to his eerie presence. Now, O'Connell is opening up about getting to work alongside Coogler.

Jack O'Connell Reveals How Her Worked with Ryan Coogler to Create His Sinners Character

During a recent Gamesradar+ interview, O'Connell praised Coogler's collaborative style, noting, "One of the things I love about Ryan is you can ask him any question relevant to the story or the character, and if he doesn't have the answer straight away, he will make sure he's got one by the end of the day, even if you've had to answer it together. He's so inquisitive and so he interrogates every detail with you. I mean, Remmick has, like, 600-700 years worth of heritage, just by nature of being a vampire. As long as he follows a certain set of rules, he just lives forever. So there was all that. How you pack that into, you know, two hours worth of cinema or a performance is unknown to me, which is why it was great to have someone like Coogler, who's there with you all the time, just as curious as you are."

Regarding a possible future and franchise, the film's post-credits scene set in 1992 does tease sequel potential, so who knows, if its box office streak continues, maybe there's more Sinners to come! Sinners is currently playing in theaters everywhere, offering a gripping blend of horror and history that will surely fortify Coogler's growing reputation for bold storytelling.

