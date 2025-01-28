Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Sinners: New Trailer Teases A Bloody Good Time

Warner Bros. has released the second trailer for Sinners, and it looks awesome. The trailer also appears to spoil some major plot points, which is super.

Article Summary The second Sinners trailer has dropped, revealing a bit too much plot and character twists.

Despite the spoilers, the film looks promising with thrilling visuals and an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan, showcasing his talent in dual roles.

Sinners hits theaters on April 18, 2025; excitement builds despite the revealing trailer.

It seems the marketing brain cells are still on vacation, and another movie appears to have major plot points revealed in its trailer. So, if you're interested in seeing Sinners in April, you should probably skip the second trailer. You should be interested in this movie, for the record, it looks excellent and all of the pieces are there for it to kick all sorts of ass. Just like Companion, though, this trailer seems to give away at least one major plot point, if not two. One of them seems like one of those "well, that would have been nice if I didn't know that going in, but it doesn't break the movie," and the other concerns the possible fate of a major character right off the bat. So we're going to keep hoping that someone at Warner Bros. remembers that you don't need to show off the entire movie to get people in theaters. The above trailer would have worked without those two reveals.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: "Sinners." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

