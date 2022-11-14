Smile Is On Paramount+ And Digital Services Tomorrow

Smile is one of the biggest breakout hits at the box office this year, and starting tomorrow, those who have not seen it can watch it at home. The film will be on Paramount+ and digital services starting tomorrow. Starring Sosie Bacon, Jesse T Usher ("The Boys"), Kal Penn, Rob Morgan ("Stranger Things"), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), and Caitlin Stasey (All Cheerleaders Die), it was directed by Parker Finn, who also wrote the screenplay. As of this past weekend, Smile has made over $200 million at the worldwide box office, an amount nobody saw coming at all. Who would have thought this would be the horror hit of the fall?

Smile Synopsis

"After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Parker Finn, PRODUCED BY Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Robert Salerno. STARRING Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey with Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. Smile is only in theaters September 30th."

What a year for Paramount. Top Gun: Maverick, Smile, Scream, Jackass Forever, The Lost City, Sonic 2. They had a hell of a year at the box office. Smile was such a great capper to their run, too, as a horror hit that could turn into another franchise is exactly the type of thing a studio needs. My horror circles were all over the place about this film, with most at least saying that it made them feel wildly uncomfortable, and these days that is exactly what you need from a spooky flick. You can find out for yourself when Smile hits Paramount+ and digital services tomorrow.

