Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: snow white

Snow White: Honoring The Legacy Of The Original In A BTS Featurette

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming remake of Snow White, which shows off the shot-for-shot moments.

Article Summary Disney unveils a new BTS featurette for the live-action Snow White, highlighting original scene recreations.

The featurette showcases shot-for-shot comparisons with the beloved 1937 animated classic.

The film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the iconic Evil Queen.

Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, premieres exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Snow White, which isn't doing them any favors. The problem with these live-action remakes is that so many of them are shot for shot, and this featurette is leaning into this idea, showing us the scenes from the original film and showing the scenes from the new film as well. It's another shining example of "why do this if you're not going to do anything different?" We know that they are adding some new songs, and the trailer does seem to hint that there are some plot details that are changing, but leaning into the shot-for-shot stuff? Believe it or not, that isn't what Disney fans want, mostly because Disney fans have no idea what they want, so trying to please them is pointless, but shot for shot is boring. I've seen the first film plenty of times; what are you bringing to the table that justifies a movie ticket, transportation, and leaving the house to interact with the public?

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!